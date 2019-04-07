Notice Guest Book View Sign

Rufina "China" N. Sanchez, 74 of Midland, went to be with our heavenly father on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was born in Midland, TX on July 10, 1944 to Ramon and Martina Nevares. China enjoyed traveling to California to visit family and friends. She also enjoyed going to the game rooms and going to bingo with her husband. She was a strong willed woman who loved to spend time with her family. You never saw her without her cokes and cigarettes. She loved to watch John Wayne movies and knew them word for word. China married her partner in crime Pablo Sanchez Jr. on May 29, 1962. She had two children and helped take care of her younger brother and sister in laws, as well as her niece Elsie Hernandez from Los Banos, CA. She was a mother figure to numerous people and always opened her doors to those in need. China was preceded in death by her parents, Ramon and Martina Nevares; her sister Carolina Nevares and by a great granddaughter, Jessica Danielle Cadena. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Pablo B. Sanchez; daughter, Cecilia (Chila) Cadena and husband Danny; her son, Joe Nevares all of Midland, TX; her grandchildren, Joe Mike Nevares of San Jose, CA, Danny Cadena Jr. (Mona Cadena); Jennifer King (Brylon King) and Paul Cadena (Crystal Cadena) and 19 great grandchildren. China is also survived by her brother, Ramon Nevares Jr. of Los Banos, CA; her sister Emma Lopez of Carson City, NV; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Viewing will be Sunday, April 7th from 1:00pm - 9:00pm with a rosary starting at 7:00pm Sunday evening at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel; 405 N. Terrell ST. Funeral mass is set for Monday, April 8th at 10:00am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. The family would like to give thanks and gratitude to the staff in the CCU and ICU unit at Midland Memorial Hospital. They worked effortlessly and tirelessly to do everything possible for our nana. A special thank you to a special nurse Shelby. Flowers and donations may be sent to Heavenly Gate Funeral Home: 405 N. Terrell ST. Funeral mass is under the direction of Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

