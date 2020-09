Miller Russel "Rus" Miller passed away September 11, 2020 in Midland, Texas at the age of 46. There will be a visitation on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Ellis Funeral Home from 6:00- 8:00. A graveside service is schedule for Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park with Rev. Mike Bartlett officiating. Service entrusted to Ellis Funeral Home.



