Russell Craig Reinhardt was promoted to heaven on May 5, 2020 and we celebrate his promotion. Russell was born July 23, 1957 to Dolly and Glen Jones in Lamesa, Texas. Dolly later married Jackie Reinhardt who adopted Russell and his older brother Monte and became their lifelong friend and father. Russell grew up in Brownfield, Texas and moved to Marble Falls in the early 90's, where he lived (except for a few years in Midland) until his death. Many obituaries talk about major life events, accomplishments, and achievements. Russell had many of those, but what marked his life more than anything was his character. He saw the good in others. Always. Every time someone complained about another person's behavior, without fail, Russell always responded by saying something like, "Well, you know he's been going through a hard time lately/she didn't mean that/he is trying so hard.". You get the picture. He always came to the other's defense and tried to smooth things over. A true peace maker. And kind and generous to the bone. If you needed something and he had the means to help, it was done. No question. Take what you need. And oh how sweet he was. Kind and loving, always forgiving. His smile softened, soothed, and lightened your heart. And he was a damn hard worker! Worked most of his life in the oil fields. Started when he was 16 yrs. old as a roughneck for Cactus Drilling, and at the age of 20 became the youngest Tool Pusher in the history of the company. He made no excuses. Ever. Get the job done. Do what's needed. No complaints. Oh, and he loved to fish! It was his way of praying. The water, the quiet, the solitude. His character remained the same during his very painful illness and subsequent death. And his "true" colors only got brighter and more lovely as he navigated his way from this world to the next. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Crystal Reinhardt Conaway Clark, of Burnet Texas, his birth father Glen "Bounce" Jones, and his adopted father, Jackie Don Reinhardt. He is survived by his mother, Dolly Reinhardt of O'Donnell Texas, older brother Monte Reinhardt and wife Janet of Midland, Texas, younger sisters Vicki Reinhardt of Horseshoe Bay, Texas, and Kelli Reinhardt and husband Shmuel of Beer Sheva Israel, two grandchildren, Taylor and Saige Clark, and his longtime partner and beloved friend Cindy Dirden of Tow, Texas. He is also survived by many dearly loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends. May we honor his memory by the love, generosity, and care we give to our families, our friends, and our neighbors. The family will receive guests from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 11, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Stanton. The family suggests memorial donations be made to Hospice Midland, 911 W Texas Avenue, Midland, TX 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 10, 2020.