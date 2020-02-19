Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Russell Dale Worley. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Memorial service 1:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Russell Dale Worley, 83, of Midland Texas passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family, on Sunday February 16th. Russell was born on March 25, 1936 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Edna and Louis Worley. After graduating high school in 1955, he attended and graduated Centenary College with a degree in Geological Engineering. He worked for many years in the field he loved both at Gulf and Superior Oil, and finally retired with Mobile Oil in 1998. Russell was proud to be a lifetime member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. He also was appointed Honorary Attorney General of Louisiana in 1968. Russell was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and a tri-state cross-country Enduro racing champion in Texas, New Mexico, and Louisiana. His ginger red hair, ability to fix almost anything, and his Cajun sense of living life were loved by everyone he met. Russell will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 44 years, Nelda Worley, and his daughter Ruth Ann Hawks, both of Midland. Russell will also be fondly remembered by his granddaughter Natalie Dowd and her husband Chris Dowd of Midland, as well as his sister Dalna Mills and family of San Luis Obispo, California. The family would like to acknowledge the incredible love and care that Russell received from his Care Angels: Yvonne, Gina, Little Maria, Brisa, Marti, Carmen, and Vanessa. Russell was preceded in death by his mother and father, a son Russell "Rusty" D ale Worley Jr., a daughter Diana Worley Nicholas, a grandson Terry Russell, a granddaughter Opal Diane, and his beloved dogs Hank and Sydney. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial donations be made to the Lone Star Animal Sanctuary. Memorial service will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel in Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

