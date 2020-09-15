On September 11, 2020 Rus Miller peacefully passed into Eternal Heaven in Midland, Texas. Russell was an extremely loving, caring, generous young man. Rus was also known to be outspoken at times. His passion was fishing, animals and gaming on his playstation. His greatest passion was his family. Russell was a 1992 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School in Midland and he also attended Texas Tech University. Rus was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. He was previously employed by Pioneer Water Company. Rus was born on March 19, 1974 in Midland, Texas to Cathy (Miller) Tolbert. He was the love of her life. Russell is survived by his stepfather, Ross Tolbert, his nephews and best side-kicks Christian Costilla and Antonio Bermea, loving Uncle and Aunt Mike and Barbara Miller all of Midland, Texas. Also surviving are his cousins Matt (Dena) of Argyle, Texas and Josh (Kaleigh) Miller of Prosper, Texas and their precious children Kynnedy, Peyton, Lilly and Huxton Miller. He will be so missed by his brothers by choice Bryan Creech and Jason Shaw of Midland, Texas as well as Caesar Candalaria of Austin, Texas. Visitation is on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Ellis Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.. A Celebration of Rus' life will be on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park with Rev. Mike Bartlett officiating. Services entrusted to Ellis Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals in Midland, Texas or an organization of your choice. Thank you from our family to the 6th floor nurses at Midland Memorial Hospital, the staff at Midland Medical Lodge and Hospice of Midland. God Bless you all.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store