Russell Reinhardt, 62, of Cottonwood Shores, TX, passed away May 5, 2020. The family will receive guests from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 11, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Stanton. Survivors include mother, Dolly Reinhardt, brother, Monte Reinhardt, and sisters, Vicki Reinhardt and Kelli Reinhardt. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
10
Calling hours
4:00 - 6:00 PM
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
MAY
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
