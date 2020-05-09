Or Copy this URL to Share

Russell Reinhardt, 62, of Cottonwood Shores, TX, passed away May 5, 2020. The family will receive guests from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 11, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Stanton. Survivors include mother, Dolly Reinhardt, brother, Monte Reinhardt, and sisters, Vicki Reinhardt and Kelli Reinhardt. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com

