Ruth Ann Ramirez, 83 of Midland, passed away November 30, 2020 in Midland Texas. The family will have a private service due to COVID-19 restrictions to keep family and friends safe. Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. She is survived by her two sons; Gabriel Ramirez, and Raymond Ramirez Jr.; two daughters; Lucy Longoria and husband Willie, Terry Adkins and husband Jeff; three brothers; five sisters; numerous grandchildren, great grand children, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.



