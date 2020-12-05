1/
Ruth Ann Ramirez
Ruth Ann Ramirez, 83 of Midland, passed away November 30, 2020 in Midland Texas. The family will have a private service due to COVID-19 restrictions to keep family and friends safe. Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. She is survived by her two sons; Gabriel Ramirez, and Raymond Ramirez Jr.; two daughters; Lucy Longoria and husband Willie, Terry Adkins and husband Jeff; three brothers; five sisters; numerous grandchildren, great grand children, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
