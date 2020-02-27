Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Ann "Ruthie" Ryan. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Ruth Ann "Ruthie" Ryan, 81, of Midland passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Midland Memorial Hospital. Ruthie was born on November 28, 1938 to Georgia and David McAteer in Spur, TX where she was raised and grew up on a farm. She lived there until her family moved to Pecos County in the mid-fifties to farm cotton. Her father was a cotton farmer most of his life. She graduated high school from Fort Stockton High in the late fifties. She met and married the love of her life Lawrence Burton Ryan in Fort Stockton in 1957. L.B. was a postman at the time. That's how the two met. He would bring the mail daily and Ruthie made sure she was around to take the mail so she could have a few minutes with him every day. After they married, they moved to a ranch L.B.'s uncles owned in Crane county where they had three beautiful children, Dayna, David and Robert. After many years of the ranching life, L.B. and Ruthie moved their family to the small town of Crane where they spent many years. Ruthie took a job working for Trey Trucks where she spent over 30 years building the company to a major player in the oilfields of west Texas. After moving to Midland in 2002, L.B. and Ruthie joined Mid-Cities Community Church. Ruthie was a strong, devout Christian who believed in life, love, and spending eternity with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She is survived by three children Dayna (Weldon), Dave (Tammy), and Bob(Melinda); eight grandchildren: (Dayna) Jayme, Scott, and Ryan; (Dave) Reagan, Collin, and Cody; (Bob) Sara and Robert; sixteen great-grandchildren: (Jayme) Kaleb and McKinsey; (Scott) Brianna, Ethan, Kyndall and Nathan; (Ryan) Riley, Peyton, Sloane and Beau; (Reagan) Tripp and Warren; (Cody) Cohen (Collin) Ryder, Remington and Barrett; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband L.B. Ryan; mother and father Georgia and David McAteer. Pallbearers will be Ryan Riddle, Archie Brown, Kaleb Stuteville, Tim Dutchover, Collin McLelland and Cody McLelland. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5:00-7:00PM at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:30AM at Mid-Cities Community Church in Midland with interment to follow at Resthaven North. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at:

