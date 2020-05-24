Ruth Arlene (Walker) Youngberg
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Arlene (Walker) Youngberg passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Born September 9, 1927 in Denver, Colorado to the late Harry and Leora (LaPointe) Walker, she was raised and educated in Ottumwa, Iowa. She continued her education at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, graduating in 1950. After college she found a job as a parish worker at the Methodist Church in Red Oak, Iowa where she met the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Youngberg. They married September 6, 1953 and to this union came the "3 J's"JoAnn, Jeann and Jayne. In 1964 the family moved to Newton, Iowa where Bob ran a Standard Oil Station. Upon retirement in 1996 they moved to Midland, Texas. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband in 1999; parents; brother, Richard; sister, Doris and brother-in-law, Cliff Schlesinger; and brother-in-law, George Celia. She is survived by her daughter, JoAnn Youngberg of Midland, Jeann Hicks and husband Roy of Hancock, Michigan, and Jayne Youngberg of Midland; three grandchildren, Michelle and Steve LaCourt of Hancock, MI, Allen Hicks of Howard Grove, WI, and Tom Hicks of South Range, MI; eight great grandchildren, Christian, Devyn, Sydney, Hunter and Forest LaCourt, Gaige, Kayden and Avianna Hicks; her brother, Robert Walker and wife Shirley; sister, Rosemary Celia of Garland, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorials be considered to the Music Department at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3011 Kansas, Midland, Texas 79701. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, May 25, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 PM at Ellis Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Resthaven Memorial Park with Jan Reed officiating. Please visit ellisfunerals.com to leave online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
25
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Ellis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
26
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Resthaven Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Funeral Home
801 Andrews Highway
Midland, TX 79701
4326835555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved