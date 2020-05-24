Ruth Arlene (Walker) Youngberg passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Born September 9, 1927 in Denver, Colorado to the late Harry and Leora (LaPointe) Walker, she was raised and educated in Ottumwa, Iowa. She continued her education at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, graduating in 1950. After college she found a job as a parish worker at the Methodist Church in Red Oak, Iowa where she met the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Youngberg. They married September 6, 1953 and to this union came the "3 J's"JoAnn, Jeann and Jayne. In 1964 the family moved to Newton, Iowa where Bob ran a Standard Oil Station. Upon retirement in 1996 they moved to Midland, Texas. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband in 1999; parents; brother, Richard; sister, Doris and brother-in-law, Cliff Schlesinger; and brother-in-law, George Celia. She is survived by her daughter, JoAnn Youngberg of Midland, Jeann Hicks and husband Roy of Hancock, Michigan, and Jayne Youngberg of Midland; three grandchildren, Michelle and Steve LaCourt of Hancock, MI, Allen Hicks of Howard Grove, WI, and Tom Hicks of South Range, MI; eight great grandchildren, Christian, Devyn, Sydney, Hunter and Forest LaCourt, Gaige, Kayden and Avianna Hicks; her brother, Robert Walker and wife Shirley; sister, Rosemary Celia of Garland, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorials be considered to the Music Department at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3011 Kansas, Midland, Texas 79701. The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, May 25, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 PM at Ellis Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Resthaven Memorial Park with Jan Reed officiating. Please visit ellisfunerals.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 24, 2020.