Ruth Becker's unexpected death came peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Midland Memorial Hospital. On Good Friday she had played with her great-grandchildren and attended a church choir concert. Her 94 years were devoted to God, family, friends, tennis and song. A service in celebration of her extraordinary life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in the sanctuary of St. Lukes United Methodist Church, 2015 W. Kansas, Midland, at 11:00 A.M. followed by family welcoming guests. Reverend Tom Long will officiate. Ruth Elizabeth Knight was born the middle child of Roy and Goldie Knight on February 4, 1925 in Dill City, Oklahoma. After losing her father to an accident when she was 9 years old, her mother moved with her five children to Chickasha, Oklahoma, where Ruth and her siblings were baptized into the First Baptist Church by Dr. W. A. Criswell. At Chickasha High School, Betty Ruth sang in the choir and played on the tennis team, two activities she would embrace for the rest of her life. Following graduation, she attended Oklahoma College for Women for two years before a brief stint working as a secretary in Washington D.C. where she had joined her sister, Dorothy. Returning to Chickasha in 1947 she was spotted crossing the street by a young serviceman just home from World War II. Phillip Becker decided he should get to know the girl wearing the red short-shorts. Their 65-year marriage began on September 29, 1947. After the wedding they found themselves in Norman, Oklahoma where Phillip would continue the pursuit of his degree in geology from the University of Oklahoma. They began their family there with the birth of David. Phillip's graduation led them to Oklahoma City, a job with Kerr-McGee, and the births of Donna and Paula. In 1953, Kerr-McGee moved Phillip to Midland as Exploration Manager. In Midland their family was completed with Ann's arrival in 1954. Life in West Texas suited the young family. They soon joined St. Mark's Methodist where they were members for many years. Ruth was a fixture in the choir. She and Phillip were active in young couple's ministry. Many lifelong friendships were formed during those years. In 1977 Phillip bought "the Farm" outside of Brady, Texas, and new friends and adventures awaited. Phillip built Ruth a tennis court where each of their ten grandchildren learned to hold and swing a tennis racquet. Thanksgivings with the whole crew were spent at the Farm with Grammo's tennis lessons, cow feedings and tractor rides, come rain or shine. This tradition continued for over thirty years. Back in Midland, Ruth, an avid reader, was the first president of the En Amie Review Club. As the grandchildren grew, she and Phillip joined St. Luke's United Methodist Church to better watch them grow. She delighted in the skills and talents of each grandchild. She was a long-time member of the Keystone Sunday School class. What do you say about Ruth, Mom, Grammo, Aunt Ruth? She loved her tennis. No televised tennis match could start too early in the morning for her. She loved her bridge and her bridge buddies. She loved to dance. "When I get to heaven I'm wearin' my red dancin' shoes!" And how she loved to sing! With her sisters around Dorothy's piano. Carols on Christmas Eve. Song lived in her heart and in her head. She could break out in tune with the right song for the right occasion. She recently said she wanted her headstone to say, "She Loved to Sing." The fact is, that won't happen. Her marker next to Phillip is already engraved. It simply says "Peacemaker." Of all the titles she bore, that one is most appropriate. Life for her was too short to spend in conflict and disharmony. Her time was better spent spreading love and joy. That she did abundantly. The joy she carried with her was shared on a level rarely experienced in earthly life. To know her was to love her. The challenge was to love her as much as she loved you. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Phillip, daughter, Donna Thomas, granddaughter Hayley Ann Parker, brother, Joe Knight, and sisters, Faye Knight, Dorothy Ault and Jean Folsom. She is survived by son David Becker of Corpus Christi, daughters, Paula Baimbridge of Ruidoso, Ann Parker and husband Mark of Midland, grandchildren, Cody Baimbridge and wife Sarah of Kerrville, Erin Baimbridge Fowler and husband Scott of Melissa, Laura Thomas Justice and husband Chance of Dripping Springs, Jeffrey Thomas and wife Brittany of Midland, Amanda Becker Wright and husband Jason of Montgomery, Alabama, McKee Becker and wife Beth of Portland, Matthew Parker and wife Rachel of Katy, Andrew Parker and wife Emily, Christian Parker and wife Lindsey, Kaitlin Campbell and husband Brian, all of Dallas, great grandchildren, Aubrey, Kendal and Campbell Wright, Brooke, Sam and Olivia Thomas, Hannah, Colt, Finley and Charlotte Fowler, Kip and Lili Baimbridge, Brooke, Brenna and David Becker, Emme and Halle Justice, Griffin Khoury, Riann and Reese Parker, Caroline, Samantha and Madden Parker, and Parker Campbell. Great-grand number 25, Hayley Campbell, is scheduled to arrive in June. Her abundant family brought her almost as much joy as she gave to them. The names Ruth and Elizabeth have been scattered generously among her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their pets. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ruth's caregivers, Veronica Carrillo, Mary Cavazos, Maria Torres and Nicole Coleman. The care and love they provided was boundless. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Music Ministry of St. Luke's United Methodist Church or the .

