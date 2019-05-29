Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Eckert Sims. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM First Baptist Chapel Midland , TX View Map Graveside service 3:30 PM Miles Cemetery Miles , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Ruth Eckert Sims, 88, went to be with her heavenly Father on Saturday, May 25, 2019. She was born to Charlie and Ida (Watkins) Eckert September 19, 1930 in the Courtney Community, five miles west of Stanton and was a 6th generation Texan. She was a member of the First Baptist Church. Ruth graduated from Miles High School as salutatorian of her class. She worked at her father's grocery store and dry goods store in Miles part-time while attending high school. After graduating from high school she went to San Angelo Business College in 1948 and earned a stenographic diploma. In 1949 she moved to Midland. Her husband James' sister introduced him to Ruth and they were married January 27, 1957. Ruth is survived by her son, James (Jimmy) of Garland, Texas, daughter, Jeri of Wiley, Texas, grandson Ethan Bradley Sims of Garland, Texas, and granddaughter Riley Grace Sims of Garland, Texas, one sister, Gladys Heinze of San Angelo, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Sims, parents Charlie and Ida Eckert, brothers, Roy Eckert, Martin Eckert and Clarence Eckert and her sister Violet Davis. Special mention must be made of Debi Harber who Ruth worked with at FDIC and has remained close friends with her for 34 years. Through the loss of her parents, Debi adopted James and Ruth. She has been a blessing and God-send who has watched over them for many years. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, 3800 N. Big Spring Street, Midland, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at First Baptist Chapel in Midland. Graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Miles Cemetery at Miles, Texas. Pallbearers will be Don Davis, Marty Eckert, Brent Heinze, Mark Heinze, Leonard Heinze, Brad Long, Lowell Odom, Jim Robinson, Rick Sorsby, and Gregg Stroud. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolence can be made at

