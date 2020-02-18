Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Pollei. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Ruth Ann Pollei passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the age of 73. Ruth was born on May 3, 1946 in Eldorado, Texas to Houston and Clara Thigpen. She graduated from Eldorado High School in 1965. She married Jay Pollei on July 31, 1982. He preceded her in death, August 2, 2019. Ruth loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to crochet, sew, playing cards, shopping and spending time with family and friends. She had the sweetest disposition and she never met a stranger. She loved Jesus with all her heart. She leaves a very big hole in our hearts and will be greatly missed. Ruth was preceded in death by: daughter DeEtta Wilson, sister Bessie Jones. She is survived by her daughter, Diana Barnes of Midland; son, Don Mackey of Midland; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Calvary Assembly of God Church, 908 Johnston St. Midland, Tx. with Pastor Jeremy Sutton officiating.

Ruth Ann Pollei passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the age of 73. Ruth was born on May 3, 1946 in Eldorado, Texas to Houston and Clara Thigpen. She graduated from Eldorado High School in 1965. She married Jay Pollei on July 31, 1982. He preceded her in death, August 2, 2019. Ruth loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to crochet, sew, playing cards, shopping and spending time with family and friends. She had the sweetest disposition and she never met a stranger. She loved Jesus with all her heart. She leaves a very big hole in our hearts and will be greatly missed. Ruth was preceded in death by: daughter DeEtta Wilson, sister Bessie Jones. She is survived by her daughter, Diana Barnes of Midland; son, Don Mackey of Midland; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Calvary Assembly of God Church, 908 Johnston St. Midland, Tx. with Pastor Jeremy Sutton officiating. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close