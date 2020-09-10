Ryan Edmundo Reyes, 18 of Gardendale passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Viewing will take place 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. A Rosary will be held 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at St. Stephens Catholic Church. The Funeral Mass will take place at 10:00 a..m, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at St. Stephens Catholic Church. Burial will be on Saturday, September 12 2020 at the Kirtland Cemetery in Kirtland, New Mexico. Ryan was born on May 10, 2002 in Farmington, New Mexico to Edmundo Reyes and Vanessa Varela. Ryan was a very kind hearted person. He always had a smile on his face. But Ryan did not just have a smile on his face, he always made sure everyone was smiling. Ryan would always say to his friends "you good". He sure was someone who enjoyed life and just had a very happy soul! Ryan would not go a day without making sure everyone was ok. He would always make sure everyone had something to eat and if they did not he would go buy them food. There were so many things he wanted to do. He sure loved his trucks. Ryan loved the outdoors. He loved going to Mexico and working at the ranch. Ryan sure just loved life! Ryan we will miss you. Our lives will never be the same without you. Ryan thank you for the time you were here with us. You made life easier. You are a blessing to so many people. I don't know how we are going to keep going. Thank you for making us smile. Love you mijo. Ryan is survived by his parents Edmundo and Vanessa, by his sister Yulissa and nephew Matteo. He is also survived by his paternal grandparents Efrain and Evadina Reyes, by his maternal grandfather Jose Negrete. Uncles and aunts Lissette (Jaime ), Freddy (Anahi), Alicia (Albert), Yadira (Juan Carlos), Martha (Jose), Efrain (Elisia), Patsy (Jorge). Cousins: Julian, Karime, Esmeralda, Jaimee, Karina, Yarixa, Albert, Caleb, Analise, Yoselyn, Arrissa, Juan Carlos JR, Daneyra, Kiara, Citlaly, Anthony, Yair, Jimena, Saul. Ryan is preceded in death by his brother Jesus Arturo Reyes and Grandmother Julia Varela Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
