Ryan Paul Walker, 44, passed away October 30, 2019. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Ryan is preceded in death by his father, Currie Lee Marion. Survivors include his mother, Ella Walker Marion; daughters, Mackenzie Mae Walker, Rose Lynn Walker both of Midland; sisters, Etta Husley of Cleburne, Belinda Williams, Anna Clark, Tena Marion all of Midland; brothers, Currie Factor of Lamesa, Carey Williams, Timothy Marion, Kenneth Marion and William Truitt all of Midland. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 3, 2019