Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rylee Denaye Taylor. View Sign

Rylee Denaye Taylor, age 21, of Odessa, Texas, passed away on April 9, 2019 at Medical City Hospital in Dallas surrounded by her family and friends. Rylee was born February 10, 1998. Rylee Taylor was a daughter, sister, mother, and a friend to many. Her life was a story of strength, love, and laughter. She was born and raised in Odessa, TX. As a young girl she loved the game of softball. Her competitive, and energetic spirit was noticed by everyone. She was a Permian Panther and let everyone know it. Rylee loved her family most of all, and her brother, Jase was her best friend. You could find her at every basketball game he played and was his number one fan. Rylee was the person to make you laugh until your stomach hurt and always had the right words to say. Her passion was to speak and write. Rylee worked at Crossroads student ministry where she poured herself into the students lives every day. She was a mentor to many young girls and desired for them to experience the freedom in Jesus. She walked in a confidence and an authenticity that inspires many. Rylee was the most vibrant of souls. Her presence was undeniable and her love for people poured out. She was a light to everyone she met, and her greatest desire was for God to be glorified in every circumstance. She truly lived a life that displayed the love of God. Rylee is preceded in death by her grandparents, Richard and Lynda Clancy. Rylee is survived by her son, Mase Byrd; her parents, Jason and Keri Taylor; her brothers, Jase Taylor and Jerek Martinez; her grandparents, David and Donna Dunn and Mike and Denise Taylor. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 P.M., Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Crossroads Church. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 P.M., Monday, April 15, 2019 at Crossroads Church with Reverend Chris Hurst, assisted by Reverend Griff Jones, officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jon-David Dunn, Tony Dunn, Bailey Dunn, Aaron Taylor, Austin Davis and Frankie Aranda. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Crossroads student ministry in Rylee's name. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at

Rylee Denaye Taylor, age 21, of Odessa, Texas, passed away on April 9, 2019 at Medical City Hospital in Dallas surrounded by her family and friends. Rylee was born February 10, 1998. Rylee Taylor was a daughter, sister, mother, and a friend to many. Her life was a story of strength, love, and laughter. She was born and raised in Odessa, TX. As a young girl she loved the game of softball. Her competitive, and energetic spirit was noticed by everyone. She was a Permian Panther and let everyone know it. Rylee loved her family most of all, and her brother, Jase was her best friend. You could find her at every basketball game he played and was his number one fan. Rylee was the person to make you laugh until your stomach hurt and always had the right words to say. Her passion was to speak and write. Rylee worked at Crossroads student ministry where she poured herself into the students lives every day. She was a mentor to many young girls and desired for them to experience the freedom in Jesus. She walked in a confidence and an authenticity that inspires many. Rylee was the most vibrant of souls. Her presence was undeniable and her love for people poured out. She was a light to everyone she met, and her greatest desire was for God to be glorified in every circumstance. She truly lived a life that displayed the love of God. Rylee is preceded in death by her grandparents, Richard and Lynda Clancy. Rylee is survived by her son, Mase Byrd; her parents, Jason and Keri Taylor; her brothers, Jase Taylor and Jerek Martinez; her grandparents, David and Donna Dunn and Mike and Denise Taylor. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 P.M., Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Crossroads Church. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 P.M., Monday, April 15, 2019 at Crossroads Church with Reverend Chris Hurst, assisted by Reverend Griff Jones, officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jon-David Dunn, Tony Dunn, Bailey Dunn, Aaron Taylor, Austin Davis and Frankie Aranda. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Crossroads student ministry in Rylee's name. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com Funeral Home Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home

6801 E. Business 20

Odessa , TX 79762

432-362-2331 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close