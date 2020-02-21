Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sally Lindsey Melzer. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM The Branch at npw 3800 N. Big Spring, St. Midland , TX View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Notice

Sally Lindsey Melzer passed into the Lord's hands on February 19, 2020 just two days after a day of phone calls with her beloved sons and granddaughters on her 73rd birthday. She was an inspiration to all she encountered on her walk of life with Steve, her husband of 51 years. She was born to Jess and Ann Lindsey in Shreveport but very quickly moved to Midland with her older brother George where she resided all but 10 years of her life. She graduated from Midland High School in 1965 and Baylor University in 1970, two years after marrying Steve while living in Albuquerque where both her sons, Scott and Mike were born. The family moved back "home" to Midland in 1978 to be surrounded by family and embarked on her wonderful journey through life reaching the hearts of all she touched. She loved her granddaughters more than anything else. She loved hosting them for the holidays and traveling to see them on their birthdays. Most of all she relished in planning the family trips to many destinations where Lindsey, Taylor, Ellie (Scott and wife Audrey of South Carolina), Maggie and Sophie (Mike and wife Debbie of The Woodlands) graced her pleasure. Those are the memories etched in the minds of those she left behind. With Steve and wonderful friends by her side, they traveled the U.S. and world to experience the many joys of other cultures and peoples. Steve called her the "Will Rogers of Shopping"; she never met a shop she didn't like. There never was a down time with her, she loved volunteering at Manor Park where she used her marvelous homemaking skills for the enjoyment of others. She loved her 40 years of her cherished bridge group and, more recently, her book club. She just returned from two trips, most recently to see her Dad's family in Arkansas and over the Christmas holidays to the Holy Lands to see where Jesus changed our lives those two centuries ago. Now she is witnessing the wonders of heavens in his presence. The family expresses our thanks to the staff at Midland Memorial Hospital where they tried valiantly to get her past the sudden heart attack that took her from this life. Memorials can be directed, the 1st Presbyterian Church of Midland, Larry and Dorothy Melzer Endowment for Physician Recruitment Fund at Midland Memorial Hospital or the . Visitation is scheduled for Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5:00PM-7:00PM at The Branch at npw, 3800 N. Big Spring, St., Midland. Celebration of her life will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church at 2:00PM. A reception at the Church will follow. Private family burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

