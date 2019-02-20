Sam Gavin Gibbs, age 86, passed away February 17, 2019. He is survived by his two daughters, Sue Nelson and Pam Crockett; his sons-in-law CM Nelson and David Crockett: his four grandchildren and one great granchildren. He is also survived by his sister. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in the Welcome Center of First Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held to celebrate his life on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church. Floral arrangements can be sent to Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home.
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 20, 2019