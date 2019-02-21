Notice Guest Book View Sign

Sam Gavin Gibbs, age 86, passed away February 17, 2019. He was born to Lee and Thelma Gibbs in Lufkin, Texas, on June 16, 1932. He grew up in Lufkin surrounded by grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was an avid horseman and calf roper. He earned his BS in Mechanical Engineering at Texas A&M in 1954 and worked for Shell Oil Company briefly before being drafted into the United States Army where he served in Alaska. Upon returning to Texas, he took a leave of absence from Shell and went back to school and earned his MS in Mathematics at Texas A&M in 1960. Following graduation, he once again returned to work at Shell and later earned his PhD in Mechanical Engineering from Rice University in 1968. In 1962, he married the love of his life, Margie, to whom he was happily married for 45 years. Margie was truly the grounding force that allowed him to be all he could be. They moved to Midland, TX, in 1970 and he went into business with his friend and Shell associate, Ken Nolen. Together they formed Nabla Corporation which revolutionized the oil industry in the field of artificial lift of rod-pumped wells. He was a man of great intellect who held several patents, wrote and co-wrote numerous technical papers, published a textbook, and received many awards during his nearly fifty years in the industry. A thinker and innovator until the end, he and Ken sold their latest invention last year. He loved the work, but it was his partnership with Ken that he cherished. Sam loved Jesus, his family, the congregation at First Baptist, his friends and colleagues, telling stories, horses, and a good game of Chickenfoot. Sam was preceded in death by his parents and by his beloved wife, Margie, with whom he has now shared a blessed reunion. He is survived by his two daughters, Sue Nelson and Pam Crockett; his sons-in-law CM Nelson and David Crockett: his four grandchildren, Porter Nelson (wife Chelsea), Rebecca Nelson (fiancé Cory Carpenter), Sarah Crockett, and Gavin Crockett (fiancée Tiffany Wolfe). He was blessed to meet his great-grandchild Sydney Nelson last December. He is also survived by his sister, Gladys Young and her family as well as two sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and three "adopted" daughters. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in the Welcome Center of First Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held to celebrate his life on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Midland Foundation, The Life Center, or a . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

