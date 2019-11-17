Sam P. Hooper, JR., Ph.D



Sam P. Hooper, JR., Ph.D. lost his life to cancer on November 11, 2019. He was 71. He was born in Nacogdoches and raised throughout Texas, completing his B.A. at Austin College and his doctorate at Baylor University. A clinical psychologist for over 40 years, Dr. Hooper worked first as a clinical psychologist in Midland and in later years taught graduate medical education at Texas Tech, UT Southwestern, and Christus GSMC.



A kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man of keen intellect and insight, he devoted his life to the relief of suffering. He loved cooking, was a voracious reader, and had a hilarious wit.



He is preceded in death by his father, Sam Sr., Drs. Edward and Melinda Wortz, wife Margaret Lee Chambers, and good friend George Jordan. He is survived and beloved by his family and family of friends: his wife of 25 years, Kathryn Wortz, his mother Mary Beth, his children Mary Margaret, Laura, Marissa, Melissa, Rachel, and Matthew; his grandchildren Alex, Barbara, and Maggie; as well as brother Mark, Terry, and S. Patrick. He is also survived by dear friends Jennifer O'Neil, Dr. Emmanuel Elueze, Alice and David White, Dr. Ivan Pawlowicz