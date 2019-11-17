Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Sam P. Hooper, Jr., Ph.D. lost his life to cancer on November 12, 2019. He was 71. He was born in Nacogdoches and raised throughout Texas, completing his B.A. at Austin College and his doctorate at Baylor University. A consummate clinical psychologist for over 40 years, Dr. Hooper worked first as a clinician, then as an educator. He taught in graduate medical education at Texas Tech, UT Southwestern, and Christus GSMC. A kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man of keen intellect and in sight, he devoted his life to the relief of suffering. He loved cooking, was a voracious reader, and had a hilarious dry wit. He is preceded in death by George Jordan, Margaret Lee Chambers, Drs. Edward and Melinda Wortz and his father, Sam Sr. He is survived and beloved by his chosen family and family of friends: his wife of 25 years, Kathryn Wortz, his children Dr. Marissa, Matthew and Kristen Marchioni, his granddaughters Barbara and Maggie, dear friends Jennifer O'Neil, Dr. Emmanuel Elueze, Alice and David White, Dr. Ivan Pawlowicz, Tammy Mitchell, Justino Lopez, Dr. Loui Gatdula, Dr. Tiffany Egbe, Dr. James L. May and many other fine associates. He is also survived by his given family: Mary Beth Ferguson, Mary, Laura, Melissa, Rachel, Terry, S. Patrick, and Mark Hooper. A celebration of life service will take place near his home in Mineola after the Thanksgiving Holiday. His ashes will be interred at Byodo-In Temple, Kaneohe, Hawaii. In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to the East Texas Food Bank. Good night, Sweet Prince. God's Peace be with you always. Namaste.

