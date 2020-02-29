Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sammy Earl Hines. View Sign Service Information O.W. WILEY MORTUARY - HOUSTON 1290 Pinemont Dr. Houston , TX 77018 (713)-681-7475 Send Flowers Notice

Sammy Earl Hines received his final call of duty to Heaven on February 25, 2020. He was born on November 14, 1951 in Calvert, TX to Cleveland Hines and Kathryn Hendricks. He attended high school at Midland Senior High School. After high school he joined the Unites States Navy on October 21, 1971. He was assigned to the USS Enterprise (CVN-65) and served abroad in places such as Guam and the Philippines. Silver Fox ended his service with the military February 6, 1976 and returned to Dallas, TX. He later moved back to Midland, TX where he married the love of his life Vashti Pardue. From their union he raised four sons: Justin, Shelby, Sherman, and Mantry. He was a devoted father, loving brother, passionate uncle, and kind friend to many, including his lifelong friends Aldrich Lawrence and Darrell Durden. He enjoyed watching sports, especially basketball, and "jammin' out" on his guitar. Sammy, also known by family as Tumas, was preceded in death by Cleveland Hines (Father), Kathryn Hendricks (Mother), Shelby Hines (Son), Cleveland "Wolf" Hines Jr. (Brother), Bessie Jewel Davis (Sister), and Billy Ray Hines (Brother). He is survived by his sons Justin Hines (wife Ashley), Sherman Dedrick (wife Marla), and Mantry Dedrick; Sisters Annie "Mildred" Price and Ella Faye Thompson; Brother Ray Charles Hines; Aunt Estella Harris (husband Maurice); Cousins Shirley Johnson and Kristal Johnson; Eight grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 11:00 A.M. O.W. Wiley Mortuary Chapel, 1290 Pinemont Dr. Houston, TX 77018. Interment Wednesday, March 4, 2020 2:00 P.M. Houston National Cemetery 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038

