Sammy Rea Wrinkle, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Midland, Texas after a lengthy series of illnesses. Visitation will be held from 6:00- 8:00 P.M., Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, April 1, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel, followed by graveside services at Resthaven North Cemetery at 1:00 P.M. in Midland, Texas. Sam was born on January 24, 1936 in Childress, Texas to parents Sam Houston Wrinkle and Pearl Wrinkle, and during his lifetime was an active community member of Childress, Coleman, San Angelo, Big Spring, Texarkana, Katy, and Midland. He was an accomplished athlete, including several all-state honors in football in Childress, Texas and brief stints in college football at both Southern Methodist University and San Angelo College (now Angelo State University) and several offers to play professional football. Sam Wrinkle loved to laugh and to spend time with his family. His gregarious, warm personality made people comfortable and happy in his presence. He loved to sing and was quite talented as a singer, enjoyed spending time working in the yard, and adored animals of all kinds. Sam was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great- grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents Sam Houston Wrinkle and Pearl Wrinkle, by his loving wife of 49 years, Lenore Jean Wrinkle, by his son Lynn Dale Wrinkle, and by sisters Peggy, Sandra, and Beatrice. He is survived by sons Sammy Kirk Wrinkle and Ricky Kim Wrinkle and daughter Angela Michelle Wrinkle, by sisters Betty, Patsy, and Annette, and by 4 grandchildren and 5 great- grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Humane Society in his honor. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Funeral Home Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

(432) 550-5800 Funeral Home Details Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 31, 2019

