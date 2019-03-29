Sammy Wrinkle, 83, of Midland, Texas passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 1, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Chapel in Midland. Interment will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, April 1, 2019 at Resthaven North Cemetery in Midland.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2019