Samuel Lee Taylor

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Lee Taylor.
Service Information
Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road
Mansfield, TX
76063
(817)-478-6955
Notice
Send Flowers

Samuel Lee Taylor, passed peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020. A private family service was held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Skyvue funeral home. Interment: Cook-Walden Capital Parks in Pflugerville. He is survived by his loving children, son, Gayland Taylor-Audrey; daughter, Ruby Taylor; daughter in Law, Rita Taylor; and his "other" daughter, Robbie Jordan; grandchildren, Christopher Martin, Deborah Taylor-Boykin; and a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.