Samuel Newton McDuffey, 93, of Midland, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Serenity Memorial Gardens. A Memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church Chapel. Samuel is survived by seven children, Susan McDuffey, Cindy Singleton, Perry McDuffey, Kim Johnson, Judy Flood, Kasie McDuffey, and Kortnie McDuffey; sister, Nelda Snodgrass.
