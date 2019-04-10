Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Newton McDuffey. View Sign

Samuel Newton McDuffey, 93, of Midland, Texas passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Serenity Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church Chapel. Samuel was born on November 15, 1925 to Clara and John E. McDuffey in Hillsboro, TX. He graduated from Texas Tech in 1947. He married the love of his life in 1949 to Nelda Warren for 68 years. He won the award for one of the oldest CPAs in Texas. He is survived by his seven children, Susan McDuffey, Cindy Singleton (Keith) , Perry McDuffey (Veronika), Kim Johnson (David), Judy Flood (Tom), Kasie McDuffey, and Kortnie McDuffey. He is also survived by sister, Nelda Snodgrass; brother-in-law, Terry Warren (Nellie Sue) of Eastland; ten grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. His wife, Nelda McDuffey preceded him in death in 2017. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church Midland Preschool Department and Home Hospice Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made to

Samuel Newton McDuffey, 93, of Midland, Texas passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Serenity Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church Chapel. Samuel was born on November 15, 1925 to Clara and John E. McDuffey in Hillsboro, TX. He graduated from Texas Tech in 1947. He married the love of his life in 1949 to Nelda Warren for 68 years. He won the award for one of the oldest CPAs in Texas. He is survived by his seven children, Susan McDuffey, Cindy Singleton (Keith) , Perry McDuffey (Veronika), Kim Johnson (David), Judy Flood (Tom), Kasie McDuffey, and Kortnie McDuffey. He is also survived by sister, Nelda Snodgrass; brother-in-law, Terry Warren (Nellie Sue) of Eastland; ten grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. His wife, Nelda McDuffey preceded him in death in 2017. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church Midland Preschool Department and Home Hospice Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made to www.npwelch.com Funeral Home Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

(432) 550-5800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close