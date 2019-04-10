Samuel Newton McDuffey, 93, of Midland, Texas passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Serenity Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church Chapel. Samuel was born on November 15, 1925 to Clara and John E. McDuffey in Hillsboro, TX. He graduated from Texas Tech in 1947. He married the love of his life in 1949 to Nelda Warren for 68 years. He won the award for one of the oldest CPAs in Texas. He is survived by his seven children, Susan McDuffey, Cindy Singleton (Keith) , Perry McDuffey (Veronika), Kim Johnson (David), Judy Flood (Tom), Kasie McDuffey, and Kortnie McDuffey. He is also survived by sister, Nelda Snodgrass; brother-in-law, Terry Warren (Nellie Sue) of Eastland; ten grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. His wife, Nelda McDuffey preceded him in death in 2017. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church Midland Preschool Department and Home Hospice Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made to www.npwelch.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Newton McDuffey.
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 10, 2019