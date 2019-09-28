Mrs. Sandra Ann (Sorrell) West, 80 of Midland,TX formerly of Snyder died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Midland,Texas. Services for Mrs. West will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Colonial Hill Baptist Church with Dr. Tommy Culwell officiating. Internment will follow at Hillside Memorial Gardens. Services are under the direction of Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home. Mrs. West was born on December 02, 1938 in Stamford, TX to Wilburn and Frances (Foster) Sorrell. She married Don West on November 18, 1956 in Stamford, TX.. She was a member of Colonial Hill Baptist Church and a bookkeeper for many years. She is survived by: Husband - Don West 2) Daughters: Deborah Hicks and husband Dan, Midland, TX Donna Larson and husband Greg, Midland, TX 9) Grandchildren: Dan Hicks Jr. and wife Kim, Shannon Meek, Amanda Richardson and husband Chris, Melissa Claburn and husband Chad, Ryan Huddleston and wife Kara, Wesley Huddleston and wife Brittany, Kyle Larson and wife Samantha, Haley Ashley and husband Tyler and Kacey Broadway and husband Blake 18) Great Grandchildren 7) Great Great Grandchildren She was preceded in death by: Her parents - Wilburn and Frances Sorrell 1) Sister - Janest Sorrell Sojourner 1) Son-in-Law - Richard Huddleston Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home. A special thanks to Hospice of Midland (Sherri Hubble, Tammy Cornish, Clark Racca and Kayla Thrasher) and Ashton Medical Lodge (Barbara Norris and Dr. Paul Slaughter) Online condolences may be posted at www.bellcypertseale.com Bell-Cypert-Seale 3101 College Avenue Snyder Tx 79549 Phone: 325 573 5454 Fax: 325 573 6001 Email [email protected]
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 28, 2019