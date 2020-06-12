Sandra Boyd Michener
Sandra Boyd Michener, of Charles Town, WV, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020, from complications of COVID-19 combined with a long struggle with Parkinson's disease. She was a 25-year breast cancer survivor. She was born to the late Bernice and Ruby Seawright in Cleveland, MS on September 17, 1941. As a child she moved with her family to Midland, TX, where she grew up and met her husband of 60 years, John Robert Michener. As a military family with the U.S. Air Force, they lived in California, Texas, Okinawa (Japan), Virginia, and Maryland before retiring to West Virginia. Left to cherish her memory are her husband; sister Janet Walton of Midland, TX; daughter Leslie Chafetz and her husband Glenn; son James Michener and his wife Teresa; and grandchildren Emily and Joseph Chafetz, Megan and Jason Michener, and Becca Michener Plunkett and her husband Daniel. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org or mailed to the Parkinson's Foundation at 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131. Arrangements are by the Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home, Charles Town, WV. Please sign the online guestbook and view her obituary at www.mtstrider.com

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home
310 S. Fairfax Blvd
Ranson, WV 25438
304-725-7068
