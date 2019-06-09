Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Donnell Hurst. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Sandra Donnell Hurst went to meet her creator after battling Parkinson's for over 10 years. Sandra was filled with so much love and she shared with everyone she met. Sandra raised her family in Greenwood and served the students of Greenwood ISD as bus driver, cafeteria staff, and paraprofessional. She moved to San Angelo in 1997 where she met and married Danny Hurst in June of 2000. They created many happy memories. Sandra is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Margaret Simmons. She is survived by her husband Danny Hurst, brother Billy Simmons and wife Karyl, four children, James Donnell and wife Donna, Kimberly Martinec, Randal Donnell and wife Michelle, and Heather Staver. Sandra was blessed with twelve grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family will host a viewing on June 10th at Harper Funeral Home from 7:00- 9:00 p.m. Services will be held on June 11th at 10:00 a.m., Harper Funeral Home with a burial to follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to at

