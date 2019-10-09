SANDRA LYNN CRIDER

Born Sandra Lynn Gifford, Sandy Crider died on September 20, 2019, at Scott & White Hospital, Lakeway, Texas, after a brief hospitalization. Sandy was born in Houston, TX on March 4, 1944, the daughter of A.L. and Dixie Gifford. She is survived by her husband Tom Crider, Lakeway, TX; son & daughter-in-law Rick Crider & Joyce Crider, San Antonio, TX; daughter Dawn Peterson & son-in-law, Johnathan Peterson, San Antonio, TX; mother, Dixie Gifford, Midland TX, and brothers Curtis Gifford and Larry Gifford, Midland TX, along with; grandchildren Philip Huston, Carlsbad, NM; Danielle Crider, Benicia, CA; Natalie Crider, San Antonio, TX; Gavin Peterson, San Antonio, TX; Brynn Peterson, San Antonio, TX, and great granddaughters, Abby, Hannah & Naomi Huston, Carlsbad, NM. A Celebration of Life will be held at Lake Travis Methodist Church, 1502 RR 620 North, Lakeway, TX, beginning at 1:00 p.m., Friday October 11, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that interested parties donate to "Angel Wings", a charitable organization of which Sandy was a co-founder. https://angelwingslaketravis wixsite.com/angelwingslaketravis Donations can be sent to Angel Wings C/O Marilyn Neilson, 104 Vitex Dr., Lakeway, TX 78734.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 9, 2019
