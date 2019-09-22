Sandra Villarreal, 52, of Midland passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. Rosary service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine, with interment following at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Survivors include husband, Jonas Villarreal; mother, Catalina Ontiveros; daughter, Brooke Villarreal; and son, Matthew Holtzapple. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 22, 2019