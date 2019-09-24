She is survived by her loving husband, Jonas Villarreal; mother, Catalina Ontiveros; daughter, Brooke (Laura) Villarreal; and son, Matthew (Miranda) Holtzapple. 1 grandson, Julian David Villarreal (Davey), 3 sisters, Elizabeth Lara, Mary Salinas, Maria Sanchez, 2 brothers, Jesus Ontiveros, Edward Ontiveros and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Miguel Ontiveros. Pallbearers will be Mike Ontiveros, Abel Lara (Chicho), Robert Lopez, Anthony Sanchez, Frank Carrillo Jr., Daniel Rivera and Miguel Villanueva III. The family suggests memorials be donated to . The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Dr. Phillip Chae, M.D at Midland Memorial Hospital, Hospice of Midland, the team of doctors at Cancer Centers of America and for all the kind words and prayers. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 24, 2019