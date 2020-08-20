1/
Santa Maria Gonzalez
1932 - 2020
Santa Maria Gonzalez, 87 of Midland TX, passed away Saturday August 15, 2020. Viewing will be held at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home & Chapel; 2508 N. Big Spring ST. on Thursday August 20, 2020 from 9:00 a.m - 9:00 p.m with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening. Funeral mass is set for Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by many, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and very close friends she considered to be a part of her family.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 682-3700
