Santa Maria Gonzalez, 87 of Midland TX, passed away Saturday August 15, 2020. Viewing will be held at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home & Chapel; 2508 N. Big Spring ST. on Thursday August 20, 2020 from 9:00 a.m - 9:00 p.m with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening. Funeral mass is set for Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by many, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and very close friends she considered to be a part of her family.



