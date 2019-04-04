Santos Ribera Nino, passed away March 30, 2019. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home, 1502 N. Lamesa Rd., Midland, TX. Funeral services will be Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, 1620 N A St, Midland, TX. Survivors include her daughter, Elda Ribera Nino; one brother; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
1502 N Lamesa Rd
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-5577
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 4, 2019