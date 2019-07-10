Sarah Jane Wislar, 74, of Midland, went home to be with our Lord on Saturday, July 6, 2019, peacefully in her home. She was born April 12, 1945 in Mill Hall, Pennsylvania to Hallie and Betsy (Jerald) Simcox. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Jose Wislar; daughters, Brenda Lee Bilbay of Midland, and Joyce Rebecca Doud of Tyler; and sister, Annabelle Pelton of Avis, Pennsylvania. She was blessed with five grandkids, Brad and Bonnie Kelly of Tyler, Amanda Butts, Miranda Davis, and Elvis Bilbay, all of Midland; and six great grandkids, Tiana Davis, Samaria McKee, Talajah Bilbay, DaQulyn Bilbay, Kane McKee, Cadence Bilbay, and Aubrey Bilbay, all of Midland. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 1 PM at Ellis Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for visitation from 9 AM - 1 PM. Please visit ellisfunerals.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 10, 2019