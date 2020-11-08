Our beloved mother entered her Heavenly home on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Midland, Texas. Sarah Frances Giddens McKee was born on August 11, 1926 in Texhoma, Oklahoma to Edgar and Alma Giddens. She was one of five children. After Sarah graduated from Pampa High School, she went to work for Cabot where she met the love of her life, Roy McKee. After a whirlwind romance, they married November 2, 1946. To this union, they were blessed with two children, Mark and Gale. They lived in Pampa and Sweetwater but the longest in Victoria, Texas. In 2011, they moved to Midland to be closer to family. Sarah had many talents. She was an accomplished seamstress and made many smocked dresses for her granddaughters. She was part of a china painting organization in Victoria, where she made many friends and painted many beautiful pieces, which will be enjoyed by family for years to come. She was a very giving and caring person. She volunteered for the Pilot club in Victoria for many years. She was also very active in the First United Methodist Church in Victoria, where she served in various capacities. She also volunteered for Hospice of Victoria, Texas. Sarah and Roy enjoyed many adventures stateside and abroad. They belonged to an RV club where they took many outings with friends, and loved taking family to their beloved Lake City, Colorado. In Victoria, they enjoyed square-dancing, having dinner parties and playing games with friends. She was famous for her spaghetti and pecan pies. Loyal and dedicated to her family and friends, Sarah enjoyed the time they spent together. Sarah was full of life and energy, and always up for the next adventure. Her laughter was infectious. She valued each relationship in her life, and truly loved to invest in them. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Eddie, Jimmy and Wayne Giddens, and her sister Virginia Tabor, husband Roy and grandson Bryan Holcomb. Sarah is survived by her son, Mark McKee of Cuero, Texas, daughter, Gale Holcomb and husband Kenneth Holcomb of Midland, Texas, 4 granddaughters, Shawna Runyan of Hewitt, Texas, Ashleigh Gunter and her husband Seth of Midland, their children Austin, Addie, Mason Gunter, Alison Holcomb of Midland, Texas and Destiny McKee of Cuero, Texas, 11 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of friends. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to her caregiver Marina Segovia, Dr. Vogel along with the dedicated and caring nurses and staff of Manor Park Younger Center. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or St. Luke's United Methodist Church of Midland. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 9, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held November 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Resthaven Memorial Park, Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
.