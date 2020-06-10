Sarah Ruth Perry Gault Wood was born March 9, 1922 in Willow Glenn, Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. Her parents were the late John Riddle Perry and Willie Tooley. She married Alton Alexander Gault on August 17, 1943 in Brownsville, Kentucky. He preceded her in death and she later remarried. Her last husband was Raypherd Wood who also preceded her in death. Sarah Ruth passed away at Ashton Medical Lodge in Midland, Texas on June 6, 2020. She will buried beside her first husband and father of her children at Fairview Cemetery in Midland, Texas. The funeral service will be at Ellis Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. on Friday June 12th. Visitation will be Thursday June 11th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Guests are required to wear masks and social distant. The service will be conducted by Chaplain Clark Racca of Midland/Odessa Hospice. Sarah Ruth worked at GE in Owensboro, Kentucky during WWII helping make light bulbs for the war effort. She worked as a cook for the Midland Independent School District during the 1960s and 1970s. Later she worked as cook at First Baptist Church. When she was younger she really liked to garden and raise roses. Sarah Ruth was also a member of the Alvina Sewing group for several years. Sarah Ruth Perry Gault Wood is survived by her younger sister Lucy Helen Perry Cooper of Waynesville, North Carolina. Mrs Wood is also survived by two daughters Emma Ruth Stock and Ronnie Lou Davis and husband Gary. Her middle child Willie Tee Gault Wood preceded her in death in 2015. Mrs Wood is also survived her son-in-law Thomas Wood and Snoopy dog who held a special spot in her heart. Mrs. Wood has multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you consider making a memorial donation to Midland/Odessa Hospice, 619 North Grant Ave, Suite #120, Odessa, Texas 79761. The family wishes to thank Midland/Odessa Hospice for the loving care they have given her at the end of her life. Also, there is special appreciation to the staff of Ashton Medical Lodge for all the great care and love they have given Mrs. Wood this last 18 months of her life. Another special appreciation is given to Pastor Robert Pase of Grace Lutheran Church has visited Mrs. Wood at both the hospital and Ashton Medical Lodge. A Visitation will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Ellis Funeral Home. And a Funeral Service will be held Friday, June, 2020 at 10:00 am at Ellis Funeral Home with graveside to follow at Fairview Cemetery.



