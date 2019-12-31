Saul Luz Murillo

Service Information
Heavenly Gate Funeral Home
405 N. Terrell St.
Midland, TX
79701
(432)-687-1927
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Serenity Memorial Gardens
Saul Luz Murillo, 25, of Midland, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. Viewing will be Saturday, January 4th from 10:00am - 9:00pm and Sunday, January 5th from 10:00am - 9:00pm. Funeral service is set for Monday, January 6th at 10:00am at Heavenly Gate Chapel; 405 N. Terrell St. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his father and step-mother, Cruz and Eduwina Murillo; two brothers, four sisters; two step-brothers; grandfather; grandmother.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 31, 2019
