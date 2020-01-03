Guest Book View Sign Service Information Heavenly Gate Funeral Home 405 N. Terrell St. Midland , TX 79701 (432)-687-1927 Viewing 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM Heavenly Gate Funeral Home 405 N. Terrell St. Midland , TX 79701 View Map Viewing 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM Heavenly Gate Funeral Home 405 N. Terrell St. Midland , TX 79701 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Our beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend was tragically taken from us on Saturday December 28, 2019. Saul Luz Murillo, 25, was born September 23, 1994 in Midland to Cruz Murillo and the late Belinda Andrade Murillo. He was raised and educated in Midland, graduating in 2016 from Coleman High School. At a young age, Saul suffered the loss of his mother, Belinda Andrade Murillo (2009), whom he loved, missed and cherished deeply. But he never forgot her always keeping her bittersweet memories closely in his heart. Saul was a lovable person and had an infectious smile that he took great pride in. He enjoyed boxing, playing video games and traveling to places. Sunday lunches spent with his family were his favorite place to be. Saul loved to hang out with his older brother and sister, just laughing and joking around at their expense. He was very close to his family, especially with his nieces. They were his ultimate pride and joy. He also enjoyed taking them out to eat at their favorite spot, Mr. Gattis. He will be missed greatly by all his family and friends. Saul was preceded in death by his mother, Belinda; his grandmother, Maria Raquel Murillo; and his great grandparents, Alfredo and Ramona Patino. He is survived by his father and step-mother, Cruz and Eduwina Murillo; two brothers, Jose "Bucko" Cruz Murillo Jr. and Joshua Alan Henderson Jr.; four sisters, Rita Marie Saenz, Mia Sarah Herrera, Madeline Rene Murillo and Maria Raquel Murillo; two step-brothers, Joseph A. Galindo and Joshua A. Galindo; grandfather, Ezequiel Murillo; and a grandmother, Rita Andrade; four nieces, Belinda Luna Saenz, Eva Marie Saenz, Mia Analis Saenz and Chloe Rose Herrera; Numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Viewing will be Saturday, January 4th from 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, January 5th from 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Heavenly Gate Chapel; 405 N. Terrell ST. Graveside service is set for Monday, January 6th at 10:00 a.m. at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be Jose "Bucko" Cruz Murillo Jr., Diego Herrera, Ever Saenz Jr., David Andrade, Joseph A. Galindo and Joshua A. Galindo. Funeral service is under the direction of Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

