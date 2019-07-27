Savion Vashon Hall (1989 - 2019)
Service Information
Jackie Warren Funeral Home
702 S Terrell St
Midland, TX
79701
(432)-683-8229
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
New Jerusalem Baptist Church
Funeral Service for Savion Vashon Hall, 30, of Midland, Texas will be Saturday July 27, 2019 at the New Jerusalem Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Michael D. Wheeler officiating. Savion Hall was born March 30, 1989, in Midland,TX to Angela Hall and Walter S. Hall and attended Lee High School in Midland, TX. Savion Hall died July 19, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas. Survivors: His mother; Angela Howell Robinson, step father Arnold Robinson of Dallas,TX; daughters; La'mya and Tra'nya Hall of Odessa,TX. sister; Ashley Hall of Dallas, TX, brother; James Howell of San Angelo,TX and a host of relatives and friends. Interment will be in Resthaven Memorial Park, Midland, TX. Funeral Services are under the direction of Jackie Warren Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 27, 2019
