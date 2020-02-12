Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sayuri Nevaeh Martinez. View Sign Service Information American Heritage Cemetery & Funeral Home 4100 North FM 1788 Midland , TX 79707 (432)-563-9767 Send Flowers Notice

With our deepest sorrows, we announce Sayuri Nevaeh Martinez, our beloved daughter, granddaughter, niece and cousin has gone to be with the lord on February 07, 2020. Sayuri was born in Odessa, Texas on January 03, 2009, to Manuel Martinez and Norma Ramos, she was raised in Midland, Texas. Those who knew Sayuri, knew that she loved to sing, dance, and loved to skate with her friends. She was an only child and loved spending time with her mom; you would often find them making videos on tik tok which is something Sayuri loved to do in her free time. She was a daddy's girl, constantly cracking jokes, play fighting, or even trying out different face masks on him, which he did happily for her. In her short 11 years of life, she traveled to many places with her grandma Mary Ann and grandpa Joe, whom she adored. She was always willing to lend a helping hand, specifically leading toy drives and helping to feed those in need. Sayuri lived a beautiful life and spent quality time with her friends and family any chance she had, especially her best friends/cousins Nati, Mia, Nila and Kati. Sayuri's beautiful personality and her smile lit up any room she walked into; she will be missed! She is preceded in death by her great grandmother, Ester "Betty" Rangel; her great uncle, Edward "Big Ed" Martinez; and her cousin, Daniel Ramos. She is survived by her parents, Manuel Martinez and Norma Ramos; her maternal grandmother, Lupe Ramos; her paternal grandparents, Jose Rosales and Maryann Rosales; her great grandfather, Vicente Rangel; her great grandparents, Domingo and Connie Rosales; her aunts, Crystal Castillo, Maria Ramos, Rocio Ramos, Amber Rosales and Brittany Lasoya; and her uncles, Edward Martinez, Angel Ramos, Francisco Ramos, Jairo Ramos, Joe Michael Rosales; and numerous cousins whom she loved dearly. A viewing will be held at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm on Thursday, February 13, with a second viewing from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, February 14, at Crossroads in Odessa. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, February 15, at Crossroads in Odessa,with a final send off at American Heritage Funeral Cemetery. Our family would like to express their gratitude towards family, friends and numerous strangers who have kept them in their prayers, thoughts and sent their support. We cannot thank you enough! Sayuri, you will always be the light in our lives, our strength to keep going when we cannot find a reason, and our motivation to keep your legacy and memory alive. In your 11 years of life you taught us many things, you made the biggest impact on our lives and most importantly showed us what love truly was, we will miss you more than you can imagine! It is not a goodbye, it's a see you later. Until we reunite again, mommy and daddy love you!

