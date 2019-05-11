Guest Book View Sign Service Information Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home 2525 Central Expressway North Allen , TX 75013 (972)-562-2601 Funeral service 4:00 PM Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home 2525 Central Expressway North Allen , TX 75013 View Map Interment 1:00 PM Aggie Field of Honor and College Station Memorial Cemetery 3800 Raymond Stotzer Parkway College Station , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Sean Timothy Crowley of Parker, Texas passed away May 4, 2019, at the age of 59. He was born November 27, 1959, to Dennis Esler Crowley and Marilyn Joyce (Haines) Crowley in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Sean married Nancy Hayes on June 30, 1984 in Houston, Texas. Sean received his mechanical engineering degree from Texas A&M University and later his PE (professional engineer) certification. While at Texas A&M, he served in the Corps of Cadets as Commanding Officer of company H-2 Spartans. He started his career at Texas Instruments and then worked at startups Dallas Semiconductor and Cyrix. Through his engineering leadership in package development, Sean became one of the most recognized and liked engineers in the semiconductor packaging community. He later worked for industry leading assembly and test companies, Amkor Technology and UTAC. Sean's infectious personality and technical expertise made him invaluable in his roles of Director and Vice President in technical sales and package development. He had the gift of being able to work across the technology, business, and customer relationship spectrum. Sean's technical contribution to the industry will long be remembered and utilized with his name on over 25 patents, notably in the areas of QFN, Chip Size, Micro Optical, Power, Stacked Die and Stacked Packages, all critically important developments in assembly technology. He also shared his expertise and knowledge with the industry through his membership and leadership roles in several engineering organizations. Sean's influence did not stop at the US borders. He touched, educated, mentored, and brought joy to hundreds of colleagues around the world, particularly in Korea, Philippines, China, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Europe. It was these cultural relationships that Sean valued most in his professional career. Sean's worldly experience, enthusiasm, and love of history and culture facilitated unforgettable family trips and ignited a desire for travel in his children. His travels also inspired a passion for cooking and exploring international cuisine. In his free time, Sean enjoyed spending time with his friends through golf, fishing trips, and Aggie football games. Sean is survived by his wife, Nancy Crowley; daughter, Lindsay Aston and husband, Trevor; son, Cameron Crowley; brother, Kevin Crowley and wife, D'Ann; sister, Kerry Noormohamed and husband, Zahir; and parents, Dennis and Marilyn Crowley. He was preceded in death by his niece, Christine Crowley. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Friday, May 10, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. Interment is to be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Aggie Field of Honor and College Station Memorial Cemetery, 3800 Raymond Stotzer Parkway, College Station, Texas 77845. Memorial contributions may be made to .

