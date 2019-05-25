Sebastian Torres Pinal, 76 of Midland, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Funeral mass is set for Saturday, May 25th at 11:30 p.m. at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife, Anastacia Pinal; three sons, Jesus Jose Pinal, Rey Pinal and Sebastian Pinal Jr.; two daughters, Rosario Pinal and Maribel Garrett; one brother, one sister, 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 25, 2019