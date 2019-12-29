Sedalia Bell Sarpy, 95 of Midland, passed away Monday, December 23rd, 2019. Family will be receiving friends for visitation on Friday, January 3rd, 2019 from 5:00pm-9:00pm at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. Funeral service is set for Saturday, January 4th, 2019 at 1:00pm at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Burial to follow Tuesday January 7th, 2019 at 1:30pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, Texas. She is survived by a sister, Evelyn Mason; her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 29, 2019