Sedric Salvonic Tremaine Hubbard, 28, of Midland passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. A wake service will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Survivors include his mother, Toywanda Hubbard; father, Tredric Brown; one sister and two brothers. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 24, 2019