Sedric (Big Sed) Salvonic Tremaine Hubbard, 28 years old of Midland, TX was born February 4, 1991 and passed away October 18, 2019. Sedric was Born and raised in Midland, Tx. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School, as Class of 2009. He was employed by the Ector County Detention Center as a Jailor. Sed was a loving and humble person who appreciated life, cheered for the Eagles every Sunday, and most of all loved and admired his family. He was the backbone and strength of his family. He never hesitated to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He was often seen as the light in any dark situation. A heart of gold with a personality second to none. He was the true definition of a fighter with unimaginable strength and hope. He is survived by his Mother Toywanda D. Hubbard of Midland, TX, Father Tredric Brown of Denver, CO, Maternal Grandmother Betty Dorn, Maternal Grandfather Richard Hubbard, Paternal Grandmother Gwendoyln Dale, Brothers, Ryan Hubbard, of Midland, TX., Blake Brown of Denver, CO., Sister, Quadra Brown, of Midland, TX. Evening prayer service will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home,1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 25, 2019