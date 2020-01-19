Segundo J. Cruz of Midland, TX went to be with his beloved wife Dominga O. Cruz of 40 plus years on January 16, 2020 after a short illness surrounded by family. He was born in St. Louis Missouri on June 1st, 1935 to the late Seferino Cruz and Torivia M. Cruz. He was the youngest of Five Siblings. He worked for Lear Corporation up until his retirement in 1997 as a machinist. During his time here on earth he enjoyed bowling, Playing Pool, Cards, and cooking. He also enjoyed drinking his morning coffee with family and friends. Segundo is preceded in death by his loving wife, his parents, one brother, three sisters and two sons. He is survived by two sons: Roberts Cruz and Wife Bessie; Robert Owen and Stephanie Reyes of Midland Texas, Five daughters Estella Palomino and husband Manuel; Irma Sosa and Fernando Castro; Yolanda Quintanilla and Husband Raul Jr, Carmen Cruz and Tyreek Quinones all of Midland, TX and Gloria Hernandez and Husband Manuel from West Palm Beach Florida. He had 22 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Viewing will be Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and Monday, January 20, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Monday evening at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. A funeral mass is set for Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Manuel Palomino Jr., Robert Owen, Joseph Quintanilla, Tyreek Quinones, Teresa Campos, Robert Cruz Jr, Andre Owen, Marty Montanez Jr. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 19, 2020