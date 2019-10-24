Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Senta (Handy) Henry. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Memorial service 11:00 AM Fairmont Park Church of Christ Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Senta (Handy) Henry was born October 25, 1954 in Osceola, Arkansas to Cleveland Handy and Mary Elizabeth Marshall. She attended Armorel Public Schools in Blytheville, Arkansas. She was united in marriage to Sammy Patton in 1974 in Hobbs, NM. Senta attended Midland College and became a Licensed Respiratory Therapist and began her journey in the medical field at Physicians and Surgeons Hospital, Westwood Hospital and Midland Memorial for many years. She traveled throughout the Permian Basin as a Respiratory Therapist for many years. Then in 1993, she married Donald Henry in Midland, TX. She decided to return to Midland College to further her education and received her Associates Certification as a Medical Coder in February 1999. She then transitioned to that department at Midland Memorial Hospital, where she worked until she became ill. Senta confessed Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and rededicated her life and was baptized on August 26, 2019. Senta passed this life on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the age of 64. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleveland Handy and Mary Elizabeth Marshall; a sister, Johnnie Mae Blossom and a brother, Lamont Marshall. She leaves to cherish her memories three daughters, Katrina Marie Blair, Nikki Waters (Clint) and Tanasha Tolliver, all of Midland, TX; four sisters, Mary Taylor of Cincinnati, OH, Henrietta Knighten of Osceola, AR, Carrie Marshall and Gracie Dority of Blytheville, AR; three brothers, Jerry Marshall, John Lee Marshall of Blytheville, AR and Bishop Jamie Lee Marshall, Sr. (Pastor Norma Marshall) of Kennett, MO; six grandchildren, Abreaya Acrey, LaRae Blair, Tayler Acrey, JaRae Robinson, Michael "Mike Mike" Waters, Jr. and Josiah Blair; three great grandchildren, Zayla Mancha, Savannah Hubert and Eva Jackson; and a hosts of nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Fairmont Park Church of Christ, with Bishop Jamie Marshall, Sr., officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

