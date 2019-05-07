Sergio Padilla Solis, 56, passed away May 3, 2019. Visitation will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel from 12:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. Chapel services will begin at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. He is survived by his four daughters, Zoila Solis, Jessica Franco, Jennifer Morales and Justina Nunez. Arrangement are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 7, 2019