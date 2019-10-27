Born December 2, 1949 in LaCrosse, Wisconsin but native to Minnisota, as a Vietnam Veteran, Rick moved to Midland, TX. in 1977. Rick passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife Nancy Scott, sister Barbara Wiese, daughters, Sue Labossiere, Lisa Napier and Kim Yonker and sons Jason Bunte, Bobby Furr and Robert Furr. Rick was blessed with many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at Tall City Post 7208, 1306 E. Taylor Ave. Midland, TX. 79701 Sunday November 3, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking all donations go to the 7208. Special thanks to Heart of Worship Baptist Fellowship, Tall City Post 7208 and Home Hospice.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 27, 2019